HPD has SWAT standoff with robbery suspect at west Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON – A man suspected of robbery was arrested at a west Houston apartment complex Friday night, according to Houston police.

Authorities said they received calls around 7:15 p.m. about an armed robber at two different apartment complexes located near Whittington Drive and Westmead Drive.

According to police, they went searching for the suspect and found him hiding in a utility shed at The Abbey at Enclave apartment complex.

Believing the suspect was armed, authorities called in a SWAT team, and after hours of negotiating, HPD took matters into their own hands.

HPD Spokesman Kese Smith said, “A negotiation team tried to reach him on their loud speakers unsuccessfully and so following that, tear gas was deployed into the shed and the suspect came out and was taken into custody without incident.”

It also turns out that the weapon used wasn’t harmful at all.

“A weapon was recovered. It turns out it was an airsoft pistol, but for the victims, it looked like the real thing so you can definitely understand why they were in fear of their life and gave up their possessions,” Smith said.

HPD’s Robbery Division is taking over the case. As of now, the suspect’s charges are unknown.