Drive-by shooting at apartment complex’s pool leaves 2 people injured in NW Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Harris County deputies responded to a drive-by shooting at a pool in a northwest Harris County apartment complex Saturday night.

Authorities said the shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. at the Willow Bend Apartments located at Bammel N. Houston Road and Veterans Memorial Drive.

According to HCSO, a group of people were gathered at the pool when an unknown car drove up and fired shots, shooting two people.

Both victims were transported to the hospital in serious, but stable condition.

The suspects of the shooting have not been found.