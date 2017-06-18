× Explosion kills 3 at a mall in Colombia

BOGOTA, Colombia — An explosion that killed three people at a shopping mall in Colombia was a “cowardly terrorist act,” the city’s mayor says.

Eleven others were injured in the attack in Bogota on Saturday, Mayor Enrique Peñalosa said on his Twitter account.

One of those killed was a 23-year-old French national, who was in Bogota to do social work at a school, Peñalosa said.

“This act has hurt us very much,” he said.

The blast came from a second-floor bathroom, state-run broadcaster Canal Capital reported.

Colombia’s Attorney General’s office said its counter terrorism office has launched an investigation.

President Juan Manuel Santos condemned the attack on Twitter and expressed his solidarity with the victims.