HPD: Man shot to death in parking lot of apartment complex in SW Houston

HOUSTON – Houston police are asking for the public’s help after finding a man shot to death in a parking lot in southwest Houston.

Officers said around 10 p.m., they responded to a shooting which took place at S. Wilcrest Drive and South Street.

When authorities arrived to the scene, they found a body lying in the parking lot. HPD says the man died from a gunshot wound, but have no witnesses at this and the motive for the shooting is still unknown.

If anyone has any information, please contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.