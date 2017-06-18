Juneteenth celebrations kickoff in Houston!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Monday is Juneteenth, and Houston began to spread the news of freedom early as multiple events took place this weekend!

While Juneteenth celebrations kicked off across the Lone Star State, the city had a commemoration of this freedom-filled holiday with Mayor Sylvester Turner on Saturday, as well as the rededication ceremony of Emancipation Park.

The historic landmark had close to $33 million renovations, which included a new recreation center, a new swimming pool, an entry plaza, playground, and more!

“This park is very important to this city as a whole, and to this state, and quite frankly, to our country,” Mayor Turner said.

Juneteenth marks the day General Gordon Granger gave the news of freedom to slaves in Texas on June 19, 1865 in Galveston. This was almost two and a half years after President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation.

The annual holiday celebrates the abolition of slavery, perseverance, advancement, and achievement within the African-American community.