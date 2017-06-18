Two brothers in custody after holding woman hostage at SE Houston apartment complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Harris County Precinct 2 deputies responded a disturbance call concerning a hostage incident in southeast Houston involving two brothers Sunday morning.

Authorities said around 2:30 a.m., they got a call about a woman being assaulted by a man at Clear Creek Landing Apartments located at 11717 Beamer Road.

When deputies arrived to the scene, the woman who was assaulted informed them that the man was holding another woman inside the upstairs apartment.

After deputies tried to reach the suspect and were unsuccessful, they called the Harris County Houston High Risk Operations Unit to assist them.

After hours of attempting to get the man to surrender, HROU forced entry and arrested the suspect and his brother.

The woman who was held captive was not hurt in the incident.