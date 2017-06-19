Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON- Prepare to be grossed out.

You know it, I know it, your kindergartner knows it.

It's one of the 10 Commandments of summer: Thou Shalt Not Pee in the Pool!

And be honest, you've done it, haven't you?

According to data from Travelzoo, a whopping 64 percent of Americans admit to peeing in the pool

And how about those red eyes you get after a long day of splashing around in the sun? Nope, not caused by water treatment chemicals.

Your irritated eyes are caused by chloramine, a chemical that's created when urine mixes with the chlorine in the pool.

So, keep your fellow swimmers in mind, and drain your tank before diving in!