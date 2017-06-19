Tropical system could develop in Gulf of Mexico, be prepared.

HOUSTON – We are currently watching the southern Gulf of Mexico for the potential of tropical development over the next few days.

2017 is the first year the National Hurricane Center is issuing products for Potential Tropical Cyclones. Sunday marked the first time the products were issued and were in conjunction with the developing system off the Windward Islands in the Atlantic Ocean. This is why we are uncertain at this time whether the system in the Gulf would be Bret or Cindy. It all depends on which system develops a well-defined, closed, center of circulation with winds greater than 39 mph first.

The area in question currently sits over the Yucatan Peninsula.

While not a closed low at the moment, this system is already producing winds of tropical storm force along with very heavy rain on the eastern side. The plume of tropical moisture extends well east and north of the potential center, and that is going to be something that could impact our area over the next few days.

At the moment, the exact track still has many possibilities, but east of the center could see very heavy rain spread out through the middle of the week.

Take a look at some rainfall projections as of Monday morning:

Keep in mind this is just one model and we are still talking about an extended period of time, but you can see the threat of heavy rainfall amounts especially on the south and eastern side of the map.

The National Hurricane Center gives the storm a 80 percent chance for development over the next 48 hours and a 90 percent chance for development over the course of the next five days. If development occurs, the system would be known as Tropical or Sub-tropical Storm Bret or Cindy, depending on the development of Potential Tropical Cyclone 2, which is approaching the Windward Islands.