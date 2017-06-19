× Brothers arrested after holding woman hostage, Juneteenth kicks off in Houston: Here’s what you missed this weekend!

Woman kills 4-year-old daughter in west Harris County, deputies say

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 4-year-old girl Sunday night at the hands of her own mother, authorities said. The woman is expected to face capital murder charges. [Read More]

Juneteenth celebrations kickoff in Houston!

Monday is Juneteenth, and Houston began to spread the news of freedom early as multiple events took place this weekend! [Read More]

2 brothers in custody after holding woman hostage at SE Houston apartment complex–

Harris County deputies responded to a drive-by shooting at a pool in a northwest Harris County apartment complex Saturday night. According to HCSO, a group of people were gathered at the pool when an unknown car drove up and someone inside opened fire, shooting two people. [Read More]

Harris County deputies find couple in NW Houston home with gunshot wounds to the head–

A couple was airlifted to the hospital early Saturday after both were found shot at a northwest Harris County home. Harris County sheriff’s deputies arrived to find a 30-year-old man and 35-year-old woman both suffering from gunshot wounds to the head. [Read More]

Fifth Ward Saints surprised with fresh jerseys ahead of return to football field

The Fifth Ward Saints will be one of the best looking youth football teams in the Bayou City this year. Thanks to DICK’S Sporting Goods, the team now has brand new uniforms. [Read More]