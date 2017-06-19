× Multiple people injured in shooting at Myrtle Beach that was live streamed on Facebook

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – Multiple people were injured in a shooting in Myrtle Beach early Sunday morning.

The Myrtle Beach Sun News reported that video of the incident was live streamed to Facebook where it had more than a million views.

Police responded to the scene of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard shortly before 12:30 a.m. Sunday to break up a fight.

A man pulled out a gun and started shooting, according to police. He then allegedly carjacked a vehicle and fled the scene.

Seven people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, including the shooter, who was shot by an armed security officer, according to police.

Police said the suspect has been apprehended, but have not released his name. No officers were injured.