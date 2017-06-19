× Police capture man wanted for assaulting woman in Montgomery County cemetery

MONTGOMERY COUNTY– The search for a man wanted in the assault of a woman at a local cemetery ended Monday night.

Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office West Precinct Patrol Division, have identified Charles Glaze, 52, as the suspect accused of assaulting a woman at a Montgomery County cemetery.

Deputies were contacted by Klein Memorial Cemetery in Tomball, Texas and informed that a similar incident had occurred on Mother’s Day. Deputies learned that during this incident, another female victim was approached by Glaze who made inappropriate comments. Glaze eventually left the victim alone, but not before she was able to take a photo of Glaze’s red Ford F-150, license plate and report him to the cemetery.

A warrant was issued for Glaze, who was arrested at 6 p.m. in the 9200 block of Sweetbrush Dr, in Houston. A photo lineup was conducted by both victims, who positively identified Glaze.