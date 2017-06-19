× Trampled, abused puppy finds new home in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — The life of an abused and abandoned puppy has taken a turn for the better after he was thrown out of a second-story window and then trampled on by his owner, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office announced the furry little survivor has been adopted!

Cody Tyler Tombros, 25, has been charged with felony cruelty to animals.

Officers were called to the Dakota Canyon Apartment in the 25600 block of I-45 on Feb. 28 after receiving reports of animal cruelty. Investigators said Tombros had thrown the 6-month-old pit bull out of a window before jumping on top of it and the throwing dog again, from the balcony and onto the ground below.

During the investigation, officers discovered Tombros had abused the dog in the past.

The suspect was immediately arrested, and the dog was taken to the Montgomery County Animal Shelter with permanent bone damage.

The dog has since been treated for his injuries and is in good overall health.

The sheriff’s office said Tombros was sentenced one year of incarceration in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice system and was forced to give-up ownership of the dog.