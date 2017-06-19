× Immigration lawyers, religious leaders fight ICE deportation in Rodriguez case

HOUSTON– Legal experts, religious leaders, community Leaders and members are scheduled to file a federal injunction on behalf of the Rodriguez family.

“Mr. Rodriguez is said to turn himself in on June 29th to ICE. With his legal team, we are exploring every legal avenue which could help Mr. Rodriguez stay with his family in the U.S. By deporting the father the government will be, in essence deporting the U.S. citizen children,”- said Cesar Espinosa, Executive Director FIEL.

The FIEL organization advocates for fair laws for immigrant youth and works with immigrant families and students to gain access to higher education for all people regardless of immigration status.

The Rodriguez’s family is of the Seventh Day Adventist faith and said that it is against their religious belief of family and unity to separate their family. By deporting the father Juan Rodriguez, the family would have to decide if they will violate their faith by separating so that the kids can stay in Houston or pack up their entire lives and leave.

You can follow up on this case at www.fielhouston.org/rodriguez.