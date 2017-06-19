× Woman kills 4-year-old daughter in west Harris County, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the stabbing death of a 4-year-old girl Sunday night at the hands of her own mother, authorities said. The woman is expected to face capital murder charges.

Investigators responded to a welfare check around 8:40 p.m. at the Timber Walk Apartments in the 5600 block of Timber Creek Place. Responding deputies were told Laquita Lewis, 34, had hurt her own daughter, Fredricka Allen.

The child had passed away before officers could arrive, and was pronounced dead by paramedics.

Allen had been in a traffic accident around 6 p.m. Sunday on I-10 near 610 North. While she was being treated at the hospital, officers said she sent a text message to a family member, telling them about the incident.

The woman was detain Houston police officers at the hospital before being put into the custody of HCSO homicide investigators.

HCSO Chaplin’s were asked to help family members and deputies deal with such a horrific scene, officers said.