Authorities investigate after man’s body found in Willis neighborhood

WILLIS, Texas — Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a Willis neighborhood Monday morning.

Deputies were dispatched to the 15400 block of Austin Rd in Willis in reference to a Welfare Check around 8 a.m. Upon arrival, they found a deceased white male lying on the ground in a small subdivision park at the end of Austin Road. The deceased has been identified as 35-year-old Justin Preston Mosley.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide-Violent Crimes Unit and Crime Scene Investigators are leading the investigation.

Mosley’s cause of death is pending an autopsy. Authorities said, at this time, there is no indications of foul play.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-392-7867 (STOP).