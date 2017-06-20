× Galveston residents prepare as Tropical Storm Cindy approaches

HOUSTON – The start of summer doesn’t just bring heat concerns, but tropical storms. Harris and Galveston counties, along with Chambers and Liberty, are under a Tropical Storm Warning.

Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to bring heavy rains to the area starting Wednesday night, into Thursday morning. Currently, projections have the storm hitting hardest east of Houston and Galveston, in Louisiana. Still, the National Weather Service expects the area to have between three and six inches of rain. In Galveston, city officials are going through pre-storm checklists to prepare.

“This is one of those developing situations where no one has an entirely true situation on where this will come in, or if it comes in, what it will amount to,” Galveston city manager Brian Maxwell said. “Right now, we’re looking for minimal impacts-just a rainy couple days, with a little bit of winds and high tides.”

Both in Houston and Galveston, one of the main concerns will be flooding.

To stay up to date, check back with CW 39 and more information can be found here:

• Forecasts: National Weather Service Houston-Galveston

• Flood Safety: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

• Local Road Conditions: Houston Transtar

• State Road Conditions: DriveTexas.org