Governor Greg Abbott signs Sandra Bland Act

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott signed into law a bill that mandates county jails who hold people with substance abuse issues, mental illnesses and intellectual disabilities to receive personal bond a little sooner. The law also requires law enforcement agencies to investigate jail deaths.

The law, also know as the Sandra Bland Act, follows the incidents that led to the death of Sandra Bland, a black woman from Illinois who was found dead in her cell at Waller County Jail days after being arrested during a routine traffic stop by former Department of Public Safety Trooper Brain Encinia.

The bill originally focused on racial profiling during traffic stops and counseling for police officers who profile drivers, but Senate’s version of the bill led to the signature.