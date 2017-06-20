× HCSO: 2-year-old found alone inside apartment with bodies of man, woman in NW Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY– The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two bodies were found inside an apartment in northwest Harris County.

The bodies were discovered around 6:19 p.m. in the 13500 block Shroeder Rd. at Highway 249 and FM 1960.

Neighbors reported hearing fighting coming from inside a unit at the complex. The apartment management attempted to contact the family, but received no answer.

Management used a ladder to gain entry into the apartment and, once inside, they discovered the body of a man and a woman. A 2-year-old girl was found alive in the unit.

The cause of death of the deceased is not known at this time.

We are working to gather more details and will provide updates as they become available.