Houstonia Magazine list best ways to beat the Houston heat

HOUSTON-- Don't you just love the Summer? It's hot as all get out, the kids won't stop screaming and if you think you're gonna get some rest and relaxation. Fugetaboutit!

Well, serenity row has started a Space City Float Center where sensory deprivation is sure to make the stress, anxiety and muscle aches just melt away.

The kiddos taking up too much time for you to get away? Pack ‘em in the car and head over to the Omni Hotel in the Galleria. Where a one of a kind kids suite will help with some much overdue time apart.

None of this working for you?

Try consulting an expert.

Now, take a deep breath and relax with some of the best ways in the Bayou City to calm yourself in today's Inside Story from the pages of Houstonia.