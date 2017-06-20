× Houston’s hot, hot, hot with no rain! As potential tropical storm brews in Gulf

HOUSTON — Tropical Storm Bret continues to form on Tuesday, but it will most likely not be a threat to Houston residents, according to a message from the Harris County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

On Monday, Houston can expect highs of up to 92 degrees and humidity of 77 percent but no rain.

According to the National Weather Service, Houston residents should keep an eye on Potential Tropical Cycle Three, a disturbance currently in the Gulf of Mexico and has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. If it progresses, officials said the storm will be named Cindy.

It’s currently 432 miles from Houston.

The storm is moving along a path, that’s pointed towards far east Texas and Louisiana, will hit towards either the upper Texas coastline or the southwestern Louisiana coastline through Wednesday night until Thursday morning.

Swirling just off the coast of Venezuela, it is the second tropical storm named of the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season. Officials said Bret will pose no threat to the Texas Gulf Coast and is not the storm currently located in the Gulf of Mexico.

