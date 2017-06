× At least 1 injured when Metro bus strikes concrete pillar in north Houston

HOUSTON — At least one person has been injured in a crash involving a Metro bus in north Houston, authorities have confirmed.

The bus crashed into a concrete pillar on the feeder of I-45 southbound at Beltway 8 around 2:30 p.m.

No passengers were on board when the accident happened.

We are working to gather more details and will provide updates as they become available.