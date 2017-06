Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON-- It's official, the hardest working man in the White House Sean Spicer may just have stood at the podium for his last hurrah as Press Secretary for the Trump Administration.

He's been promoted to White House Communications Chief and it's up to “Sugar and Spice” himself to find a replacement.

So in true Newsfix style, we gotta send him off with a bang.

.....It's time for

The Roast of Sean Spicer!!!