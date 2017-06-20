Study claims people would eat more vegetables if they had sexier names

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON, TX -- Vegetables should be the main source of our diet, but no one really wants to eat them.

Some smart guys at Stanford University just discovered that our hatred for all vegetable kind may come from their not so appetizing names.

Who wants to eat plain ole green beans, when they could eat “Sizzling” green beans or “Glazed” asparagus?

Now that's enticing.

Maybe some “Crispy” shallots are more your thing rather than boring onions.

The study says 25 percent more folks partook in the healthier alternative when they dull veggies were labeled with more indulgent or sexy names.

Try coming up with some names of your own the next time you decide to skip the broccoli for a slice of pie.