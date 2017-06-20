× Suspect identified, charged in shooting death of 10-month-old in SW Houston

HOUSTON — Houston police have confirmed that a suspect has been charged in connection with the death of Messiah Marshall, a 10-month-old boy who was shot while his father was holding him.

Jared Alexander Balogun, 24, has been charged with capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Investigators said Messiah’s 22-year-old father was walking with him in the 5400 block of Braesvalley around 1:40 p.m. Wednesday when he was approached by three men. An argument ensued and one of the men pulled out a gun and began shooting.

At least one of the bullets struck Messiah, and the father — clutching the baby — ran through the parking lot of Nob Hill Apartments and flagged down a citizen, who took them to a nearby Valero gas station. Witnesses described the heartbreaking scene of the father trying to save his son.

“He’s very nervous, he’s crying, he’s in shock. He say, ‘my son, my son!'” Mari Hidalgo said. “The baby has no reaction, baby no have no moving, no cry, nothing.”

Despite the efforts of police and the Houston Fire Department, the infant was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death sent shock waves through the community.

Houston Police Department Chief Art Acevedo sent a clear message to the suspects whom he said “callously and cowardly” killed the innocent baby boy.

“We are not going to put up with this. Gangsters killing each other? Not good. But gangsters — and these are going to end up being gangsters — killing a 10-month-old boy being held by his father? That’s outrageous, and I promise you, we are going to come after these people. Guarantee it,” Acevedo said.

Balogun has prior arrests for possession of marijuana in 2013, delivery of marijuana in 2012 and burglary of a habitation in 2010.