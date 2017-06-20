× Until it happens to you: Mother’s powerful message about distracted driving after losing both her daughters

HOUSTON — Talk, text, crash! That’s the Texas Department of Transportation’s new campaign reminding drivers to put their phones down.

Last year, 455 people in Texas were killed in crashes caused by distracted drivers. Among those were two Bellaire sisters, Brianna Robinson, 19 and Jade Robinson, 17. The sisters were on their way home from spring break when the driver of their car looked at her phone, lost control, and crashed into an 18-wheeler.

The sisters were killed, along with Brittanie Johnson, 18.

The driver of the car was the only survivor.

Those were Stacey Riddle’s only children, gone in a second. A mother’s worst nightmare.

Along with TxDOT’s, Deidrea George, Riddle shared her story with CW39’s Maggie Flecknoe. Here is a three part series as she talks about her grief and pleas for drivers to put their phones down.

Part One: The knock on the door and start of a parent’s worst nightmare

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Part Two: A mother left all alone except for the memories



Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Part Three: Until it happens to you

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hopefully, after seeing a true victim of distracted driving, you'll put your phone down.