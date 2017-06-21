12-year-old with “All-Star” dreams becomes 1st girl to become member of Westbury Little League team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- Anneliese Switzer is an athletic superstar who can play any position on the baseball field! She plays softball and she also plays soccer year-round.

Anneliese is the first girl in history to become a member of the Westbury Little League All-Star team. Westbury's team won the Little League World Series back in 1966.

Very few girls play little league baseball, but Anneliese has been playing for years. She's made the All-Star team each year of eligibility in her respective age group. This season she was one of the league’s home run leaders, too.

“Anneliese has always been treated very well at Westbury. Families, teammates and coaches have always treated her with respect and have been very welcoming," said Christy Switzer, Anneliese's mother. "She has a lot of parents with younger daughters approach her and tell her that their daughter wants to be just like her and pitch and play short shop. It’s very sweet.”

"There was a guy and he was pitching and he started laughing whenever I got up to bat," says Anneliese about an opposing team. "But, I hit off of him. So, he wasn't laughing any more."

Mom Christy has been coaching her daughter since she started playing in the league at age 6. She is one of the three All-Star coaches this year. It's also pretty rare for a female to coach the team.

“Liese plays softball now, too, making the transition from baseball,” Christy Switzer said. “It’s bittersweet for me, but I’m so glad she has had so much success. She is an incredible natural athlete."

"I had a good run," says Anneliese.

This year’s Little League World Series is the 71st. It will include eight teams from the United States and eight teams from around the world competing for the title. It takes place August 17-27, 2017 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.