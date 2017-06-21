13 online child predators arrested in Sugar Land undercover mission, police say

SUGAR LAND, Texas — Thirteen men accused of trying to lure children into having sex with them online have been arrested, the Sugar Land Police Department.

During the two-month Operation Broken Heart mission, task force officers engaged in communication with suspects using social media websites accessible to adults and children. Through online communication, officers were able to direct suspects attempting to engage in sexual contact with children to another location where the online predators were arrested.

The operation was conducted by the Houston Metro Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce and included officers from the Sugar Land Police Department, the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office, the Rosenberg Police Department, the Katy ISD Police Department, the Houston Police Department, Harris County Constable Precinct 1, the Webster Police Department, the Katy Police Department and the Chamber’s County Sheriff’s Office. The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Homeland Security Investigations also participated.

The following suspects were arrested and charged with online solicitation of a minor, a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison and attempted sexual assault of a child, a third-degree felony punishable by two to 10 years in prison.

Alfonso Salinas, 23, of Houston

Levi James, 36, of Louisiana

Mario Lopez, 25, of Houston

Juan Pena, 42, a registered sex offender from Houston

Roydell Cleaver, 66, of Houston

Quincy Milton, 25, of Richmond

Dennis Pineda, 28, of Humble

Jonathan Lucio, 30, of Rosenberg

Raul Garcia, 20, of Wharton

Adrian Botello, 19, of Houston

Jacob Payne, 24, of Houston

Justin Miles, 28, of Houston

Michel Rodriguez, 27, of Cypress

The following men were arrested and charged with state and federal crimes including possession, promotion or distributing of child pornography.