ATM burglars leave empty-handed in Spring Branch area, police say 

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is searching for a group of would-be burglars in the Spring Branch area, authorities said.

Investigators said group of men went to the BB&T Bank in the 1900 block of Mangum Road near W. 20th Street and tried to break into the outside ATM in the drive through around 4 a.m. The men pried open the outer plastic part of the machine and then chipped away at the device in an attempt to get into the safe itself.

Unable able to open it, the group gave up and left empty-handed.