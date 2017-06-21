Cornrows and man buns: The Ken doll gets a makeover

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL SEGUNDO, CA-- We've seen Barbie go from skinny mini to preggy Betty and everything in between -- but what about Ken?

Well we don't see this often but Mattel, the makers of Barbie, has revamped her beau.

But It's not just any revamp.

Ken's got a couple of new looks that Mattel is labeling "diverse."

Barbie's new man comes with cornrows, a man bun, and specs.

You'll also notice these different dolls have different skin tones and body types. From broader shoulders to a dad bod, Mattel wanted to incorporate the variety to keep up with today's kids and trends.

Ken has come a long way since his debut back in 1961.

But if the Barbs like it then we love it!