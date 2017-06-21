Fiery crash in Waller County kills four

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WALLER COUNTY, TX - Two cars, one fiery crash, and four people left dead in Waller County overnight. Texas Department of Public Safety says things took a fatal turn on Highway 290 near FM 359, approximately 12:50 a.m., Wednesday.

A gray Volkswagen heading westbound on Highway 290 was struck from behind by a speeding 2015 Chevy Impala, according to DPS.

By the investigators arrived on scene, all four people in the Volkswagen were dead. The driver of the Chevy Impala was identified as 41-year-old Robert Daniel Maxwell, Jr., who was taken to St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

State Troopers suspect Maxwell may have been intoxicated.