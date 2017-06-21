HPD: Driver hospitalized after crash along North Freeway in Greenspoint area

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is investigating a major accident involving two cars Wednesday morning along the North Freeway in the Greenspoint area, authorities said.

Officers responded around 2 a.m. to an intersection at the North Freeway feeder road and Fallbrook Drive. Investigators said one of the drivers ran the red light and crashed into another car.

One driver was taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said. It isn’t clear whether it was the at-fault driver or the victim.