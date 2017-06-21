Maggie’s Must-Haves: Nails done, hair done, everything done with these beauty tools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Nails done, hair done, everything done! Ladies here are some Maggie Must-Haves that will always have you camera ready.

PRO BLO

Get that perfect blowout in a snap with the "PRO BLO CURLME" brush set.

The kit comes with a handle then you snap on a roller brush. You blowout your hair and once it's dry curl around the brush, then clip it in place and detach the handle.

Saves time and money. The starter kit costs $57.00. But getting that perfect blowout at home is priceless.

Click here for more.

Strengthen Nail & Cuticle Finger Masks from 7th Heaven

Hair did, now time to get those nails did. How many of you get gel mani's? I'm guilty as well. Overtime your nails and become weak. So for all of you gel mani junkies this is the product for you,

Strengthen Nail & Cuticle Finger Masks from 7th Heaven. You literally get little masks for each of your fingers.

A single serving costs only $3.97, a small price to pay for effective gel rehab!

Click here for more.

Michael Todd Beauty: Soniclear Elite

From hair to face. I love Michael Todd Beauty products. And one of my new faves is the Soniclear Elite. Cleaner skin begins with a cleaner brush and that's just what you'll get with this. It has built in protection against microbial contamination. It not only cleans your skin it also helps smooth fine lines and makes you look fresh.

The brush costs $149.00 and comes in a variety of styles.

Click here for more.

