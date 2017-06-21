× Man charged after ‘caught with pants down’ while watching kids play at Discovery Green

HOUSTON — A homeless man was arrested Sunday after allegedly fondling himself while watching children play at Discovery Green.

Raymond Wescott, 45, was charged with public lewdness.

According to authorities, parents literally caught Wescott “with his pants down” in broad daylight.

Magda Camacho and her husband were watching their son and visiting niece play at the park when the husband noticed someone else was watching the kids as well, but something did not seem quite right.

The man appeared to be touching himself inappropriately, but after “the watcher” saw that he was “being watched,” he allegedly pretended to be doing something else and walked away.

But the husband had already snapped a photo of Wescott sitting in a chair at the park with his pants down, which was used as evidence.

The mother also blasted Wescott for his dirty behavior on Facebook.

According to court documents, Wescott has prior arrests for evading arrest/ detention in 2017; possession of dangerous drugs and deadly conduct, both in 2016; and two possession of inhalant charges, in addition to criminal mischief and inhalant paraphernalia charges in 2015.

His most recent mugshot shows him with a stunned look on his face and drool coming from his mouth.

His bond was set at $5,000.