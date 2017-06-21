Mom’s selfies with Texas State football team at daughter’s orientation go viral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN MARCOS, Texas - An incoming Texas State University freshman had fun at her recent orientation, but it looks like her mom had even more fun, with the football team.

Danielle Clay dropped daughter Avery off, then texted her some selfies from the stadium field along with the caption: "I made some new friends. Don't wait up."

It was a contest for prize money toward tuition, but Avery didn't know that. Still, she thought it was hilarious and tweeted: "My mom got more action than me!"

It went viral, along with photos of mom with the players holding the football, throwing up the heart of Texas State hand symbol, even getting tackled. One response suggested Avery's mom had so much fun at orientation, she'll probably enroll in classes!

Another suggested she might be a cougar.

Parents were told if they posted a silly photo at orientation, their kid might win a $500.00 scholarship. Avery's mom is determined to help her succeed in college.

Clearly she has a sense of humor. She's no tiger mom and she's no cougar.

Seems like she's just an enthusiastic bobcat!