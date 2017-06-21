× Pilot ejected after F-16 catches fire mid-takeoff at Ellington airport, officials say

HOUSTON — Emergency crews responded to Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base Wednesday morning after a pilot was forced to eject himself from a plane, the Houston Airport Systems confirmed.

Investigators said a F-16 fighter jet caught fire during takeoff around 10:30 a.m. The pilot’s condition has not been released at this time.

According to Alert Houston, the military jet caught fire on the north side of Ellington Field, and personnel are being evacuated. Residents are urged to avoid the area, which is expected to have increased traffic due to emergency vehicles.

The Air National Guard is currently investigating.

The City’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) has been activated to Level III (Increased Readiness) following today’s #EllingtonCrash. — Houston OEM (@HoustonOEM) June 21, 2017

Due to #EllingtonCrash in SE Houston, @houstonpolice is closing Beltway 8 from Crenshaw to Galveston Road. #houtraffic @TxDOTHoustonPIO — Houston OEM (@HoustonOEM) June 21, 2017