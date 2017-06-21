Stop eating coconut oil, it’s only good for your body if it’s in the form of moisturizer.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS, Texas-- Attention those who believe any health claim they see on the internet! NewsFix and the American Heart Association are here to crack the shell on a nutty myth.

You might be one of those people who have been enduring the strange, tropical aftertaste of coconut oil in your morning omelette or chicken dinner just because articles everywhere claimed it was healthy.

Well, you can finally go back to olive oil or even butter!

According to the American Heart Association, coconut oil is not as healthy as everyone has been hyping it up to be. As a matter of fact it isn't even healthy.

The tropical drupe oil has been trending for years now. Many sources claimed it helped with weight loss, bettering one's metabolism and improving one's cholesterol.

Get this: its effects are pretty much the opposite.

The AHA said "coconut oils increases LDL cholesterol, a cause of CDV (cardiovascular disease). We advise against the use of coconut oil."

The Dietary Fats and Cardiovascular Disease advisory says 82 percent of the fat in coconut oil is saturated, which is way more than butter, beef fat or pork lard (yikes).

Sorry to break the news to anyone who's been living a lie for the past few years.

But, don't say we didn't try to warn ya'.

Newsfix did a story, back in 2013, debunking the many "coo-coo-nut" health benefit claims!

As the doctor we interviewed back then said: "If there was a can of lard in front of me and someone told me this will help you to lose weight, I'm not sure I can necessarily believe that."

Hate to say we told you so!

Keep rubbing that coconut oil lotion on your body and stop rubbing it on your food.