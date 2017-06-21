× Tropical Storm Warning issued as Cindy gets closer to Harris, Galveston, other local counties

HOUSTON — A tropical storm warning remains in effect Wednesday morning for the Houston area and other cities in southeast Texas, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The warning impacts several local counties including Harris, Galveston, Chambers and Liberty counties. Meteorologist predict these areas will experience tropical storm conditions within the next 24 hours. Click here to see more weather advisories.

Tropical Storm Cindy is located just over 200 miles southeast of Galveston and continues to move northwest toward the Texas and Louisiana coasts. The warning covers coastal areas from San Luis Pass in Texas to the mouth of the Pearl River in Louisiana.

Also Read: Be Prepared: Tropical Storm Bret forms off coast of Venezuela

Based on the current forecast from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to come ashore near the Texas-Louisiana border early Thursday morning with winds of 45-50 mph and slightly higher gusts.

Also Read: It’s officially Hurricane Season! Harris County officials share preparation tips

National Hurricane Center said is expected to bring heavy rainfall including minor coastal flooding around the Bolivar Peninsula. On Thursday, officials issued a voluntary warning for residents of the Bolivar Peninsula with medical and other special needs. There is a possibility of limited services available around times of high tide during Wednesday Afternoon through Thursday morning due to potential flooding along Highway 87.

[Eye Opener’s Maggie Flecknoe shares a brief tropical storm update at 7 a.m.]