Closing Comments: Russia election meddling

HOUSTON-- According to the New York times, Russia’s election meddling was known about by the Obama administration back in 2016, but it chose not to tell the public. Because “they feared it would be interpreted as taking sides in the race.” The DNC apparently would not cooperate with the department of homeland security either per former head Jeh Johnson- revealed in his testimony yesterday. To decipher the truth from talking points requires one to read between the lines a bit and because I do not want to be perceived as taking sides. You’ll have to take it from there to understand the rest of the story.