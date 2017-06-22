× Deputies arrest man ‘married’ to 14-year-old; girl’s mother also arrested

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Fort Bend County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man they say married a 14-year-old girl, and the girl’s mother — who had knowledge of the alleged marriage — is also behind bars.

Steven Carty, 47, has been charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child. The girl’s 39-year-old mother, whose name we are not releasing — has been charged with endangering a child by criminal negligence.

According to investigators, the teen told a doctor that she was married and sexually active. The victim also stated that she had been married since she was 13 years old. The doctor notified Children’s Protective Services, and FBCSO was notified on June 5.

“I find the whole situation terribly disturbing,” said Sheriff Troy Nehls. “The victim was a child when she entered this so-called marriage with a much older man and she is still a child who needs us to look after her well-being.”

The girl’s alleged “husband” was arrested Monday and booked into the Fort Bend County Jail. His bond was set at $100,000.

The girl’s mother was arrested Wednesday. Her bond has been set at $10,000.