Friendly, but intense competition at UH’s Wheelchair Rugby Camp

HOUSTON - The University of Houston is hosting its 5th Annual Wheelchair Rugby Camp this week. Athletes from across the country are taking part at UH, learning new drills, scrimmaging and making friends.

"I live to play the sport," said Michael Peacock, a 14-year veteran of wheelchair rugby. "It does wonders physically for me. It also helps mentally, being around the other guys."

Aimee Bruder traveled to Houston from Birmingham, Alabama to take part.

"To me, it means we're not fragile," Bruder said. "We're willing to stick our neck out and have fun like anyone else in the world."

Jacob Ross grew up playing baseball, but a car accident four years ago left him paralyzed from the chest down. Now at 25 years old, he's got a new passion.

"After my accident , I just found rugby," Ross said. "It's one thing that's really awesome in my life. It's beyond an addiction, it's super competitive and really fun."

The camp is put on by students in UH's Adaptive Athletics program.