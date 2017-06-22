George Clooney and partners sell tequila company for $1 Billion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES, Calif. - Actor George Clooney just got a whole lot richer!

Clooney and his two business partners just sold their tequila company for $1 Billion!

Clooney started the company on a whim about four years ago-- 'Casamigos'-- and sold it to British spirits giant-- Diageo-- for about a billion bucks.

Of course, the Hollywood star will have to split that payout with his other two partners.

One of those partners-- Cindy Crawford's husband, Rande Gerber-- runs the company from LA.

He and Clooney started Casamigos, which means 'house of friends,' while the two were staying in their vacation homes next door to each other in Los Cabos, Mexico.

A trip to Gerber's bar led to a night of drinking.

The two decided that a good tequila is hard to find, so they created their own brand.

A third partner-- developer Michael Meldman-- later joined the party.

And the rest as they say, is history!

Looks like Clooney's new twins came just in time to spend a large fortune!