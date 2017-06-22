High temps, scattered thunderstorms across Houston as Cindy moves to northeast

HOUSTON — Houston we’re almost in the clear! Tropical Storm Warnings were cancelled Thursday morning for Harris, Galveston, Chambers and Liberty counties, the National Weather Service said. However, a Coastal Flood Advisory is till in effect until 10 a.m. for Galveston and Brazoria counties.

Tropical Storm Cindy is now inland and is weakening, but Houston residents can still expect heavy rain across the area. The city could see 1 – 2 inches of additional rain with 3 inches possible in the east side of the city, according to NWS.

Houston residents can expect scattered thunderstorms throughout Thursday and possible temperature highs of up to 90 degrees.

NWS said winds have subsided but will remain 10 -20 mph offshore.

Meteorologists said minor coastal flooding due to elevated tides and wave runup can be expected until mid-morning Thursday.

Tropical Storm Cindy is currently about 80 miles northeast of Galveston. Meteorologist predict inundation of up to 1 foot to continue for the next few hours across low spots on the Bolivar Peninsula and across Galveston Island.

[CW39 Houston’s Maggie Flecknoe shares a brief tropical storm update at 7:45 a.m.]