Rockets team up with Houston Food Bank to help feed families in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Some former Houston Rockets players scored cool points by volunteering their time for a day of service at the Houston Food Bank.

Rockets employees and season ticket holders helped pack supplies for those in need along side 1993 Hall of Famer Calvin Murphy and Allen Leavell.

"It's an honor to help out in any way that we can," said Tad Brown, Chief Executive Officer for the Houston Rockets.

The Houston Food Bank is America’s largest food bank in distribution to its network of 600 hunger relief charities in 18 southeast Texas counties. It provides 79 million nutritious meals to food pantries, soup kitchens, senior centers and other agencies, feeding 800,000 people each year.