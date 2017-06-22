HOUSTON — The CW39's Maggie Flecknoe shares Houston's top morning headlines for Thursday, June 22. Keep up with Maggie in the mornings and stay up to date on the latest local headlines by following us on Facebook, Twitter and the CW39.com.
Houston’s morning headlines: Crime, weather and more
-
High temps, scattered thunderstorms across Houston as Cindy moves to northeast
-
Father fights home invaders, Pasadena gets world’s largest strawberry shortcake: Houston’s hottest weekend headlines
-
Got Milk? Maggie defends her title as Rodeo Houston’s Celeb Goat Milking Champ
-
Maggie Must-Haves: Mother’s Day gifts for busy moms
-
Maggie Must-Haves: For a better night’s sleep
-
-
Closing Comments: Viewer Feedback
-
Tropical Storm Warning issued as Cindy gets closer to Harris, Galveston, other local counties
-
Between the Lines: Craig learns all about Houston’s honeybees
-
Until it happens to you: Mother’s powerful message about distracted driving after losing both her daughters
-
Austin man arrested after allegedly having sex with fence
-
-
El Paso mother, two children found safe
-
#CW39LovesMoms: Maggie surprises winner with ultimate Mother’s Day prize
-
Mayor Turner holds town hall meeting to calm fears among Houston’s Muslim community