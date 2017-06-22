Houston’s morning headlines: Crime, weather and more

Posted 7:36 AM, June 22, 2017, by , Updated at 07:50AM, June 22, 2017

HOUSTON — The CW39's Maggie Flecknoe shares Houston's top morning headlines for Thursday, June 22. Keep up with Maggie in the mornings and stay up to date on the latest local headlines by following us on Facebook, Twitter and the CW39.com.