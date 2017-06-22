× Man accused of raping 88-year-old woman at Harris County senior living apartment complex, officials say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man has been charged in the sexual assault of an 88-year-old resident at a senior independent living complex in the West University area, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office said.

Justin Glenn Ellis, 21, is charged with aggravated sexual assault and could face life in prison, if convicted.

Investigators said the victim was lying in bed and watching television at Brookdale West University when the assault took place on the night of June 11.

“Do you like this?” Ellis repeatedly asked the woman during the attack, court documents said.

The Houston Police Department arrested Ellis arrested Wednesday night after the suspect tried to sneak into another residence, police said.

“Our elderly must be protected,” Assistant District Attorney JoAnne Musick said. “Since that horrific attack, we have been actively working with Houston police to collect evidence, identify the suspect and file charges.”

Ellis has been homeless in recent years and is known to frequent the vicinity of the attack, as well as the Bellaire and West University Place areas. The DA suspects Ellis may have been involved in other crimes.

Ellis is being held on a $200,000 bond.

Anyone with any information about Ellis is asked to contact the HPD adult sex crime division at 713-308-1180 or the Harris County District Attorney’s Office’s sex crimes unit at 713-274-0150.