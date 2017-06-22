Man accused of raping 88-year-old woman at Harris County senior living complex, officials say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man has been charged with rape in the sexual assault of an 88-year-old resident at a senior independent living complex, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office said.

Justin Glenn Ellis, 21, faces up to life in prison if convicted.

Investigators said the victim was lying in bed and watching television at the Brookdale West University when the assault took place on the night of June 11.

“Do you like this?” he repeatedly asked the woman during the attack, court documents said.

Ellis was arrested Wednesday night while trying to sneak into another residence, the Houston Police Department said.

“Our elderly must be protected,” Assistant District Attorney JoAnne Musick said. “Since that horrific attack, we have been actively working with Houston police to collect evidence, identify the suspect, and file charges.”

Ellis has been homeless in recent years and is known to frequent the vicinity of the attack, as well as the Bellaire and West University Place areas. The DA suspects Ellis may have been involved in other crimes.

Anyone with any information about Ellis is asked to contact the HPD adult sex crime division at 713-308-1180 or the Harris County District Attorney’s Office’s sex crimes unit at 713-274-0150.