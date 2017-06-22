× Mike Fiers stays hot; Astros defeat A’s 5-1

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Astros beat the Athletics 5-1 in Oakland Wednesday night.

Carlos Correa homered late and Mike Fiers struck out 5 over 6 innings for his fourth straight win. The victory is also the Astros ninth straight win over the Athletics in the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum.

The good guys will go for the series sweep Thursday night in the series finale. The Astros hold the top record in the major leagues at 49-24.

Astros rookie RHP David Paulino (1-0) will battle A’s RHP Jesse Hahn (3-4) Thursday night.