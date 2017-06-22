New survey names world’s best place to live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COPENHAGEN, Denmark - The new world rankings are out and ,Denmark has been declared the best place to live in the whole world, according to the latest survey!

Yep, that's based on three categories including: basic human needs, foundations of well-being and opportunity.

Denmark apparently excels in all three with 'human needs' covering access to medication, shelter, security and sanitation.

'Well-being' covers access to education, communications and the environment while 'opportunity' covers things like rights, freedoms and tolerance.

But not everyone agrees with the choice of Denmark.

Folks in Iceland, which came in second place, naturally think they have plenty to offer, too.

Unfortunately for Americans, the USA is ranked 18th out of the 128 countries examined.

Europe scored the best as a continent while Africa didn't do so well.

In fact, the Central African Republic ranked as the worst place on Earth to live.

Overall, the survey says life around the world is getting better. Particularly thanks to better communication and education.

That's something we can all celebrate.

So, maybe it's a small world, after all!