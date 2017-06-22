Officer injured after rollover crash in NE Houston 

HOUSTON – One officer has been transported to the hospital after surviving a crash accident.

According to Houston police, she was traveling westbound on Tidwell Road near Friendly Road around 10 p.m. to assist another officer.

The officer lost control of her vehicle and clipped a curb due to excess water on the road.

The patrol vehicle rolled over and flipped upside down, but the officer managed to get out of the car with the help of a good Samaritan.

She suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital, investigators said.

“She was talking and doing fairly well, considering the condition of the car,” Capt. Megan Howard.