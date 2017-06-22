Setting the Twittersphere on fire, Jared Kushner breaks his silence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON-- At last, a political mystery has been solved!

For months now political junkies have wondered-- will we ever hear from Senior Presidential Adviser and First Son-in-Law Jared Kushner?

Comics have had a field day over the speculation.

"Have you ever heard him speak? Seriously. What does his voice sound like?" John Oliver, host of 'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,' has questioned on his show, joking with clips of Jared sounding like the utterly annoying comedian Gilbert Gottfried.

Well, the wait is over, Jared has finally spoken!

"Before I came to Washington, many warned me that the bureaucracy would resist any change that we tried to implement," Jared told a group during a Washington event on Monday.

Well, a lot of folks don't really care much about what he said they're just ecstatic that they heard him say it.

"The Trump Administration got it done," Jared said.

For some on social media, it's almost like seeing Santa Claus or the Easter Bunny!

The revelation blew up the Twittersphere!

There are tweets like this one saying "I don't believe it. This is like finding out mermaids have legs."

Another wrote....."Jared Kushner's voice sounds like a young Michael Cera."

Maybe it was such a shock since Jared never speaks in public. Even one time when his wife, Ivanka, was being interviewed on 'CBS This Morning'-- the anchors could not get a word out of the presidential adviser.

SNL has even mocked Jared's silence in comedy skits.

But those days are over!

Jared has found his voice and he's not afraid to use it!

As he declared in a speech, "it's working, and it's very exciting."

Just remember, Jared silence is golden!